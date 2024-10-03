Great Divide reviews
a........t
October 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I switched from vape cartridges to flower vaping to keep my lungs good, and I wanted to get some green crack flower. I couldn't find it anywhere, but I discovered this strain is a descendant of green crack and I could get it! I tried it out, and I think I actually like it better than green crack. I think of it as being what I like to call a "full spectrum" high. I mean I can chill out, or go out for some exercise. either feels approachable on this one 🤔😃👍 because of the versatility, I think great divide is my current favorite 👍
w........d
November 9, 2023
Relaxed
I love this strain!!! It has been the best strain so far for my pain and muscle spasms! I can sleep at night with this!