I switched from vape cartridges to flower vaping to keep my lungs good, and I wanted to get some green crack flower. I couldn't find it anywhere, but I discovered this strain is a descendant of green crack and I could get it! I tried it out, and I think I actually like it better than green crack. I think of it as being what I like to call a "full spectrum" high. I mean I can chill out, or go out for some exercise. either feels approachable on this one 🤔😃👍 because of the versatility, I think great divide is my current favorite 👍