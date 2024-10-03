Great Divide
Great Divide is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Green Crack strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Great Divide is known for its well-rounded effects and delightful aroma, featuring earthy and woody notes with hints of citrus and spice. It caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers due to its moderate THC content, typically ranging around 20%. Leafly customers report that Great Divide's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a burst of energy. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Great Divide features flavors like citrusy zest, earthy undertones, and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Great Divide typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its versatile effects and pleasant aroma make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a well-balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Great Divide, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Great DivideOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Great Divide products near you
Similar to Great Divide near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—