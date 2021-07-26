Green Chem
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Earthy
Sweet
Pine
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Green Chem effects are mostly calming.
Green Chem potency is higher THC than average.
Green Chem is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and euphoric. Green Chem has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Green Chem, before let us know! Leave a review.
Green Chem strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Green Chem strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Green Chem strain reviews(3)
R........H
July 26, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Good bedtime strain. Sweet flavor compared to other Chem strains I’ve had.
J........y
May 20, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
As someone who suffers with insomnia, this strain was perfect for getting to sleep. Smoking it has a very sweet flavor and an even burn, perfect for sitting on the porch after dinner. I will absolutely be getting this strain again.
d........o
May 27, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Good value