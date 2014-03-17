ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Green Door Kush is a hybrid strain that is known for producing great medical effects when it comes to pain and nausea while remaining active enough for daytime use. This balanced hybrid can be hard to find, but it is sure to deliver results for those who need potency and is recommended for those dealing with digestive issues, pain issues, or chronic nausea as a result of other treatments or medications. The buds are usually popcorn-sized or larger and fairly dense.

Avatar for HauteCritique
Member since 2010
As a cancer patient, I have been through dozens of strains and use my weed to keep me out of the hospital. While the 'Green Door Kush' is a proprietary strain only available through one coop, it is head and shoulders above the rest. The main factor is the balance. One drag is enough to send a novice...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for KevinlovesBud
Member since 2012
Love the taste and smell. Some great stuff even for a long time smoker, but if you a new be, be careful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for smokeyinthecloads
Member since 2013
This is the best i've had in a while. I greatly enjoyed it. Much recommend .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for chuckchunks
Member since 2016
did wonders for my anxiety and restlessness
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for jaykobi.paceykrause
Member since 2013
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxed
