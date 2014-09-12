ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for SmokeTreesTokeGreen
Member since 2019
This is such a wonderfully energetic strain. It tastes floral and goes down like breath of fresh air. Easily my favorite.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for angelface955
Member since 2019
Wow this is a near perfect strain for me. Such a chill and mellow high. Relaxed but uplifted and happy. I'm buying more of this strain
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Lionheart
Member since 2014
my text to buddy: "Man the green dragons are interesting/complex... it's almost like the high remains the same whether u have 1 hit or 10 hits... but never gets too "heady" n makes ya sleepy/lazy... which is both good, n bad (for nighttime sleepy time). Wow, that should be my leafly review! "
Avatar for BallUpStargirl
Member since 2018
This is the most casual strain I've ever tried, I'd take this for everyday activities and feel blessed. There's nothing special about it for a high tolerant user BUT if you want to play it safe as a first time user this strain can give you a very great body high. For occasional users this strain is ...
CreativeTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Swed0420
Member since 2018
just use it i love the high so I rate this fire 🔥I definitely recommend it
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This Indica grabbed my attention with it's full bright green buds &amp; it's bright orange hairs. Got me next with it's sweet, minty, skunky, &amp; pine smells &amp; tastes. Strain has more CBD then most nearing 2%. Uplifted, happy, &amp; dizzy effects at first followed by calm, lazy, relaxation. At...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Obliquity
Member since 2018
Grab a cozy blankie, some hot cocoa, and settle into a comfy recliner because you'll be feeling a bit snuggly for an hour or so. The body high is quite nice, it's like having a warm puppy in your lap - a slight weight feeling on your chest you don't want to disturb. Hint of mint lingers on the tongu...
Relaxed
Avatar for WeedKeepsUsHealthy
Member since 2018
Green Dragon takes away RA pain in my knee, the Green Dragon will help you sleep when your in a lot of pain my friends.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed