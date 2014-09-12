Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
my text to buddy:
"Man the green dragons are interesting/complex... it's almost like the high remains the same whether u have 1 hit or 10 hits... but never gets too "heady" n makes ya sleepy/lazy... which is both good, n bad (for nighttime sleepy time).
Wow, that should be my leafly review! "
This is the most casual strain I've ever tried, I'd take this for everyday activities and feel blessed. There's nothing special about it for a high tolerant user BUT if you want to play it safe as a first time user this strain can give you a very great body high. For occasional users this strain is ...
This Indica grabbed my attention with it's full bright green buds & it's bright orange hairs. Got me next with it's sweet, minty, skunky, & pine smells & tastes. Strain has more CBD then most nearing 2%. Uplifted, happy, & dizzy effects at first followed by calm, lazy, relaxation. At...
Grab a cozy blankie, some hot cocoa, and settle into a comfy recliner because you'll be feeling a bit snuggly for an hour or so. The body high is quite nice, it's like having a warm puppy in your lap - a slight weight feeling on your chest you don't want to disturb. Hint of mint lingers on the tongu...