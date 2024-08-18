Green Glizzy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Glizzy.
Green Glizzy strain effects
Green Glizzy reviews
M........l
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I smoked one joint of gas face and I felt like Alice in Wonderland, my head was spinning, in a good way. It tasted herbal and spicy in my opinion. It's a very feel good weed.
j........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
I smoked a cone and got exactly where I needed to. Overall great taste and smooth pull. Highly recommend to anyone searching for a great strain to experience.