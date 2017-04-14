Green Mango by Sumo Seeds is a tropical indica-dominant treat that took 2nd place in the “Hydro” category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam. It was created by crossing Master Skunk and Dr. Herer to create Master Jack, which was then crossed with Sumo’s ultra-stable Somango. These genetics give way to a pungent, bright terpene profile that manifests as a rich mango flavor with hints of citrus. The buzz is uplifting and cerebral while remaining indica-dominant, sparking creativity between the ears and stimulating conversation. Growers with restricted space will appreciate that Green Mango typically keeps its height below four feet while producing a yield upward of 550-750g/per plant.