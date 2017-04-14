ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Green Mango reviews

5

Avatar for bReB41097
Member since 2019
Real happy and laughing time with me mates
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for McNabb239
Member since 2017
great strain, felt relaxed and happy
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for cubs87
Member since 2017
Had this around 6:30 this morning. Amazing high. Not real heavy but just right. Made the road seem super long haha! Amazing though. I'm surprised there are not more reviews or information on this strain!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for LoganPS
Member since 2017
A good stoney social high
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for zenharo
Member since 2017
Its the type of high that allows u to mingle and to be relaxed..
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted