Green Ninja

Green Ninja was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Northern Lights with Afghan. With a mellow odor during flower, Green Ninja is ideal gardeners growing on the down-low. Once harvested and cured, Green Ninja produces fruity and spicy aromas and flavors. Its heavy high may bring you down into a contemplative state of relaxation.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Green Ninja