Green Tea
Green Tea is reportedly a cross of Gelato X Forbidden Fruit, which would make it the same cross as Forbidden Gelato. Green Tea is being grown and sold nationally by brands like Good Day Farm. Green Tea has notes of tropical fruit, orange zest, fresh berries, and tea leaf. Green Tea's effect can be creative, focused, and uplifted. Let us know about your Green Tea experience in the comments below.
