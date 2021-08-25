Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Green Wildfire
  4. Green Wildfire Reviews

Green Wildfire reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Wildfire.

Green Wildfire effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Green Wildfire reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Lime
33% of people taste the flavor lime
Nutty
16% of people taste the flavor nutty
Pine
16% of people taste the flavor pine

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Green Wildfire near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...