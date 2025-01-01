Gridlock
IndicaTHC 16%CBG 2%
stock photo similar to Gridlock
Gridlock
Glk
Indica
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Ocimene
Gridlock potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Gridlock is another name for the popular indica marijuana strain known as Granddaddy Purple. Although the name appears distinctly different, Gridlock has the same lineage, terpene profile, and effects you would expect from Granddaddy Purple.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GridlockOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gridlock products near you
Similar to Gridlock near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—