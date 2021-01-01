Loading…

Grim Bastard OG

Hybrid
Picture of Grim Bastard OG
stock photo similar to grim bastard og

Grim Bastard OG effects are mostly energizing.

flavor & aroma
chestnut
top effect
uplifted

Grim Bastard OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Grim Bastard OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Grim Bastard OG nugs near you

Grim Bastard OG effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Grim Bastard OG

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Grim Bastard OG reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chestnut
20% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy
Woody
20% of people taste the flavor woody

Grim Bastard OG reviews5

write a review
Strain spotlight

