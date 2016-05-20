ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grimmdica reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grimmdica.

anastassiab13
Member since 2019
Gentle high, great hybrid. It’s like a chill, relieving indica with the happy energy of a sativa. It’s a great every day strain.
Okifd92
Member since 2019
The taste was good, matched perfectly to the smell and effects here on Leafly. I feel it’s a little on the weaker side but I can not deny my pain is lessened. I’m suffering from severe lower back nerve pain and disc loss. I purchased this at harvest INC. North port Florida. Would purchase again.
Relaxed
Amachaibou
Member since 2019
Good indica. Made me a little sleepy, very relaxed. Nothing too crazy.
Goldfish17
Member since 2019
Not bad. Flavor is interesting.
Relaxed
SilverEyedHuntsman
Member since 2018
There's nothing sweet or light about Grimmdica. Its aroma reminds me of spinach or seaweed, and also wet soil. It doesn't mess around or coddle you. It punches you in the face with its thick heavy vapor and slams your ass down into your chair because you're a fucking adult and you don't want any spe...
RelaxedSleepy
Kevin101
Member since 2019
Don’t really like the taste. 👎🏽
91b10
Member since 2019
I lean more towards the Indica's plant. I like to feel my smoke. With the Sativa's I don't get anything except good tasteing pot. No affects, nothing. Plus I have PTSD and chronic pain. So the Indica's are my best route. And I must say if your in pain or just need to melt and relax. This little newc...
EuphoricRelaxed
LunaSerenade
Member since 2018
Full body high and perfect for a good nap
