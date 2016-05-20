Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The taste was good, matched perfectly to the smell and effects here on Leafly. I feel it’s a little on the weaker side but I can not deny my pain is lessened. I’m suffering from severe lower back nerve pain and disc loss. I purchased this at harvest INC. North port Florida. Would purchase again.
There's nothing sweet or light about Grimmdica. Its aroma reminds me of spinach or seaweed, and also wet soil. It doesn't mess around or coddle you. It punches you in the face with its thick heavy vapor and slams your ass down into your chair because you're a fucking adult and you don't want any spe...
I lean more towards the Indica's plant. I like to feel my smoke. With the Sativa's I don't get anything except good tasteing pot. No affects, nothing. Plus I have PTSD and chronic pain. So the Indica's are my best route. And I must say if your in pain or just need to melt and relax. This little newc...