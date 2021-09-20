Gruntz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gruntz.

write a review

Gruntz strain effects

Reported by 53 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Gruntz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress

Gruntz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 20, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I’m located in Chi but I’ve smoked good weed from all over. My homie pulled up on me with this and purple Wednesday I took my chances on this and I must say, I’m high writing this review 😶‍🌫️ And I can still taste the flavor heavy on my tongue and my tongue is experiencing a tingling feeling almost magical. And the body high is the same way!! Man.. Little does he know I’m about to clean him out. I don’t wanna smoke anything else 🤫😤
42 people found this helpful
November 24, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Kind of a creeper I’m really relaxed like indica effects, but it’s not couch lock. Back pain is gone mind is free from racing thoughts. If I want to focus on something I can easily. The taste is amazing it’s tropically with a little bit of earthy taste to it I feel it behind my eyes as well as in the body. I give it a 4.5 because I’m comparing it to my favorite strain which is jet fuel gelato x Grizzley gas.
23 people found this helpful
August 26, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Good flavor long lasting body high relaxes your mind
14 people found this helpful
February 28, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
This strain is a definite mind blower. As soon as I inhaled....I felt I was high in the clouds. A true lift off! Out of your body experience.
7 people found this helpful
September 30, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
I find myself using this very often as a wake and bake - it keeps me energized, light, focused, and slightly euphoric. Definitely also helps with my ADHD tendencies - use this when you got shit to do!
7 people found this helpful
March 18, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Talkative
Got some in Central New York-- not the city, the state. Rich aroma. Thing is, it affects me like crack: it's be-a-live-wire-for-24-hours-at-least weed. I tend to have a dyslexic response-- been smoking for almost 50 years, and I've never experienced couch-lock. But the guy building a pool seems to understand a highly energized response. This stuff is so intense that I wonder if it's maybe more than just weed, like laced or infused with something-- but why would anybody do that? Is the expanding market introducing me at last to a wider spectrum of the plant's potential? But it's not like I've been drinking instant coffee all this time and have just now wandered into Starbucks....
6 people found this helpful
February 18, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Pretty outrageous weed. I’ve had Runtz before, this is a fairly similar deal, not sure what distinguishes them but I’ve seen a lot of “XYZ Runtz” offshoots for sale. The nugs are huge and insanely dense, drenched in resin and quite loud with a candy-fruity aroma. Smoke has a nice taste to it and is thick. Idk the THC on this batch but it absolutely knocks you on your ass. A weed lovers weed.
6 people found this helpful
December 31, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Love hybrids and this one is more sativa dominant. This strain gave me energy and definitely focus. I get a very uplifted euphoric high. I'm a lifelong 24/7 smoker for 35yrs and Vaping distillate of this strain I was ultra high for about 2 hours or so and came down to a high that stuck with me for about 6 to 8 hours. Tastes like lime runtz to me. Great taste if you like lime.
5 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Gruntz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...