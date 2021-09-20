Gruntz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gruntz.
Gruntz strain effects
Gruntz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........s
September 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I’m located in Chi but I’ve smoked good weed from all over. My homie pulled up on me with this and purple Wednesday I took my chances on this and I must say, I’m high writing this review 😶🌫️ And I can still taste the flavor heavy on my tongue and my tongue is experiencing a tingling feeling almost magical. And the body high is the same way!! Man.. Little does he know I’m about to clean him out. I don’t wanna smoke anything else 🤫😤
M........5
November 24, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Kind of a creeper I’m really relaxed like indica effects, but it’s not couch lock. Back pain is gone mind is free from racing thoughts. If I want to focus on something I can easily. The taste is amazing it’s tropically with a little bit of earthy taste to it I feel it behind my eyes as well as in the body. I give it a 4.5 because I’m comparing it to my favorite strain which is jet fuel gelato x Grizzley gas.
l........7
August 26, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Good flavor long lasting body high relaxes your mind
S........s
February 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
This strain is a definite mind blower. As soon as I inhaled....I felt I was high in the clouds. A true lift off! Out of your body experience.
m........g
September 30, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
I find myself using this very often as a wake and bake - it keeps me energized, light, focused, and slightly euphoric. Definitely also helps with my ADHD tendencies - use this when you got shit to do!
j........i
March 18, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Talkative
Got some in Central New York-- not the city, the state. Rich aroma. Thing is, it affects me like crack: it's be-a-live-wire-for-24-hours-at-least weed. I tend to have a dyslexic response-- been smoking for almost 50 years, and I've never experienced couch-lock. But the guy building a pool seems to understand a highly energized response. This stuff is so intense that I wonder if it's maybe more than just weed, like laced or infused with something-- but why would anybody do that? Is the expanding market introducing me at last to a wider spectrum of the plant's potential? But it's not like I've been drinking instant coffee all this time and have just now wandered into Starbucks....
b........3
February 18, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Pretty outrageous weed. I’ve had Runtz before, this is a fairly similar deal, not sure what distinguishes them but I’ve seen a lot of “XYZ Runtz” offshoots for sale. The nugs are huge and insanely dense, drenched in resin and quite loud with a candy-fruity aroma. Smoke has a nice taste to it and is thick. Idk the THC on this batch but it absolutely knocks you on your ass. A weed lovers weed.
i........0
December 31, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Love hybrids and this one is more sativa dominant. This strain gave me energy and definitely focus. I get a very uplifted euphoric high. I'm a lifelong 24/7 smoker for 35yrs and Vaping distillate of this strain I was ultra high for about 2 hours or so and came down to a high that stuck with me for about 6 to 8 hours. Tastes like lime runtz to me. Great taste if you like lime.