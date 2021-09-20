Got some in Central New York-- not the city, the state. Rich aroma. Thing is, it affects me like crack: it's be-a-live-wire-for-24-hours-at-least weed. I tend to have a dyslexic response-- been smoking for almost 50 years, and I've never experienced couch-lock. But the guy building a pool seems to understand a highly energized response. This stuff is so intense that I wonder if it's maybe more than just weed, like laced or infused with something-- but why would anybody do that? Is the expanding market introducing me at last to a wider spectrum of the plant's potential? But it's not like I've been drinking instant coffee all this time and have just now wandered into Starbucks....