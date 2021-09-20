stock photo similar to Gruntz
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Gruntz

Gruntz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects are more energizing than calming. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for daytime hours or as a wake and bake strain. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. The effects of Gruntz last longer than your average strain. Take it easy smoking Gruntz until you have an understanding of how it makes you feel. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Gruntz include Sunset MAC, ACDC, MediHaze, and CBD Mango Haze.

Gruntz strain effects

Feelings

Tingly

Focused

Energetic

Gruntz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
Gruntz strain reviews

September 20, 2021
I’m located in Chi but I’ve smoked good weed from all over. My homie pulled up on me with this and purple Wednesday I took my chances on this and I must say, I’m high writing this review 😶‍🌫️ And I can still taste the flavor heavy on my tongue and my tongue is experiencing a tingling feeling almost magical. And the body high is the same way!! Man.. Little does he know I’m about to clean him out. I don’t wanna smoke anything else 🤫😤
November 24, 2021
Kind of a creeper I’m really relaxed like indica effects, but it’s not couch lock. Back pain is gone mind is free from racing thoughts. If I want to focus on something I can easily. The taste is amazing it’s tropically with a little bit of earthy taste to it I feel it behind my eyes as well as in the body. I give it a 4.5 because I’m comparing it to my favorite strain which is jet fuel gelato x Grizzley gas.
August 26, 2021
Good flavor long lasting body high relaxes your mind
