ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GTO
  4. Reviews

GTO reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GTO.

Reviews

2

Avatar for mloza011
Member since 2017
Really good strong. Indica dominant.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ty2k7
Member since 2016
I'm a Indica smoker but one of my best Sativas strains is golden goat it has that right balance between head and body. So to hear they mixed it with triangle OG ..... I had the honeycomb concentrate out of my Vape pen and it was not disappointing it still had that balance of golden goat but just ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review