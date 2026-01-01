Guava Auto RF3 is a 2025 release from Fast Buds and an upgraded expression of their tropical powerhouse, refined through eight generations to deliver exceptional stability, louder terpenes, and heavy resin production. This RF3 version produces vigorous, uniform plants with tighter bud stacking and dense, frost-covered flowers that are ideal for hash makers and extraction enthusiasts. The terpene profile leans strongly tropical, filling the air with sweet guava notes layered with creamy fruit undertones that become even richer as the buds are broken open. With potency reaching up to 30% THC, the experience begins with a bright, uplifting cerebral buzz that sparks creativity and positivity before easing into a smooth, relaxing body calm that remains social and functional. Combining tropical flavor, strong resin production, and reliable performance, Guava Auto RF3 stands out as a premium choice for flavor chasers and concentrate lovers alike. If you’ve tried Guava Auto RF3, leave a review and let others know what you think!