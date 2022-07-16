Guava Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Guava Cookies
GuC
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Creative
Butter
Vanilla
Diesel
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Guava Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Guava Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Guava Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Guava Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Guava Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Guava CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Guava Cookies strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Guava Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Guava Cookies products near you
Similar to Guava Cookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Guava Cookies strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
h........9
July 16, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
M........3
January 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
s........4
December 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric