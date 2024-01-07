Flower tested at 30.40% and 2.31% terps. From ctpharma in CT. They call it an indica and it does lean indica. The buds are a deep purple, dark green, just lots of purple when breaking open. The smell is pure heaven a heavy gas followed by berry and butter. Ya they did a great job on all their strains but 21.00$ was the price no tax ever usually 42.00. They drop their flowers from like 38 to 42$ way down to 21.00$ they have 3 strains for 20 sour bubble hybrid, guava cookies indica and sugaree which is sativa so its endless top quality strain here. Not for price ive also had it as terp sauce .5 gram I used my terp slupper again taste was out of this world good, loud sharp accents of skittles on exhale straight skitttles I was taken a back by the taste really was skittles damhope that helps. Peace and love and remember Don't bogart that joint my friend, pass it over to meeeeee. Youve been hanging on to it, and I sureeee would like a hit!!!

helpful report