Guava Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Cookies.
Guava Cookies strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Guava Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........8
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Solid strain, good head high and body buzz, taste is kinda like a piney wood with a light hint of citrus. Good strain 3 and a half stars for me!
m........7
June 19, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I got this in a vape cartridge by Boojum. It tastes SO GOOD. It's not harsh on my lungs, like most carts are. It instantly soothed my anxiety and sadness. I feel relaxed, but not tired, and my head feels clear.
f........n
November 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
10/10 been a few days since a smoke but jeeeeeeeeeeez this is crazy. Smells similar to tropicana cookies and the flower is beautiful. the 70/30 is perfect combo and high makes you so talkative. dont know how it smokes in a spliff yet just had to make this review first. would highly recommend
l........3
May 11, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
HOOOOOLY shiiiiit. Guava feels crazy. Makes me affectionate towards my homies
F........6
February 22, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Uplifted
Flower tested at 30.40% and 2.31% terps. From ctpharma in CT. They call it an indica and it does lean indica. The buds are a deep purple, dark green, just lots of purple when breaking open. The smell is pure heaven a heavy gas followed by berry and butter. Ya they did a great job on all their strains but 21.00$ was the price no tax ever usually 42.00. They drop their flowers from like 38 to 42$ way down to 21.00$ they have 3 strains for 20 sour bubble hybrid, guava cookies indica and sugaree which is sativa so its endless top quality strain here. Not for price ive also had it as terp sauce .5 gram I used my terp slupper again taste was out of this world good, loud sharp accents of skittles on exhale straight skitttles I was taken a back by the taste really was skittles damhope that helps. Peace and love and remember Don't bogart that joint my friend, pass it over to meeeeee. Youve been hanging on to it, and I sureeee would like a hit!!!
h........9
July 16, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Dry mouth
Got a 3.5 for 20, great price and amazing smell with lots of purple, the taste is not the best or worst but it does a great job getting you high so go for it!
M........3
January 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Extremely relaxing, and no anxiety whatsoever. Very enjoyable
s........4
December 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is smooth, powerful, and full of flavor. It tastes like fluffy, eggy French toast, without the syrup. Don't forget there's cinnamon.