K........8
October 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
The taste reminds me of Clementine. Took 3 hits off my chillum and at first, I didn't feel a whole lot. Did a few things around the house and slowly started to feel it kick in. Then it had me. Equal in the head high/body high. The after taste is just as citrusy as the hit itself. Pretty chill high, but I can still get stuff done.
n........f
November 6, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Smells like ripe clementines with grapefruit on the exhale. Very tasty with balanced effects.
s........2
November 9, 2024
Energetic
Anxious
I never leave reviews but i had a bad reaction to this one. Been smoking 27 years and this is only the second time This has happen. It makes my nerves and other problems i smoke for worse. Im Probably the rarity here bit just wanted to say something because i had such a bad experience with it