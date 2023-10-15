Guava Kitty
Guava Kitty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie, Tangie, and Cheetah Piss. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Guava Kitty is a potent and delicious strain that combines the rich chocolatey aroma of Cherry Pie with the legendary strength of Cheetah Piss and the fruity and gassy flavor of Tangie. Guava Kitty is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Guava Kitty effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Guava Kitty when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, stress, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Guava Kitty features flavors like chocolate, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Guava Kitty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Guava Kitty is a rare and exclusive strain that can be hard to find, but is well worth the search. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Kitty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
