ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Guava Kush
  • Leafly flower of Guava Kush

Hybrid

Guava Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Guava Kush

Guava Kush is a hybrid strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

228 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 68%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 38%
Euphoric 36%
Focused 31%

Reviews

101

Show all

Avatar for riotslug
Member since 2015
Aided in reducing nausea and it tastes super citrus-y and sweet which is a great plus. It might make you a little more sociable just because it slows down racing thoughts and reduces my anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ferminortolaza
Member since 2014
very short high but very enjoyable. good for those short breaks between work or classes. it will make you a couch potato and sleepy if you dont entretain your mind or do an activity.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Lillyp
Member since 2014
Super Stoney. This stuff knocks me out, even as daily smoker! Great for total relaxation and nighttime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for prosperityreviewscencal
Member since 2017
I actually have a strain called guava gelato. this cross shows strong signs of guava Kush. the smoke is very flavorful and fruity. the nugs are fluffy and frosty but nonetheless very dense.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for leezomarley
Member since 2014
Nice smell , very hairy. Good short high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglySleepyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava KushUser uploaded image of Guava Kush
more
photos