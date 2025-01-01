stock photo similar to Guava Sherb
Guava Sherb
write a review
Guava Sherb is a weed strain bred by Evermore. It is a cross of Sunset Sherbet and Guava Cream 5. The cross is Sherbinski's celebrated Sunset Sherbet and Evermore's handpicked Guava Cream 5 from Bloom Seed Co.
Guava Sherb showcases heavy Sherbet leaning characteristics paired with a robust growth structure. Guava Sherb is a treat for connoisseurs who cherish the foundational essence of Sunset Sherbet and yearn for an added layer of complexity. The Guava Cream 5 introduces a creamy, fruity profile that elevates the experience to new heights, perfect for those who appreciate nuanced flavors and robust genetics.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Guava SherbOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Guava Sherb products near you
Similar to Guava Sherb near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—