Guava Tartz reviews

Guava Tartz strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Uplifted

Happy

June 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
This is some of the best bud I’ve smoked in a while! Definitely a nice head buzz mixed with feeling of relaxation and sense of focus. Been playing lots of Minecraft hahahaha. Pretty tasty out of the bong 👌🏽
June 30, 2024
Giggly
Happy
One of the best strains I had in an long time good head high 1000/10
June 8, 2024
Burns nose and tongue. Kinda peppery. Don't like the taste at all.
February 24, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Goated
March 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry mouth
doesn't taste very good but the head high is strong, almost greened out
April 18, 2024
Very fruity/denser nugs that are very soft to the touch. Breaks very nicely, and very pungent smoke. Herbal/hash smell.

