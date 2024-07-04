Gumball reviews
l........r
July 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Honestly I hadn’t smoked for a week but this hit so good I had to type this review as I’m smoking it.i got blasted off two bowls and it’s such a great body and mind high for me.and ngl got distracted for like 15 minutes while writing this to watch a movie while standing so I feel like that should say something.honestly a solid 9/10
c........9
November 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Gumball,very fruity flavor taste,because of the taste itself, it's hard to stop smoking a whole bowl of it. As far as the effects go. Helps me socialize, helps my anxiety, and my arthritis .
o........1
March 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I love this strain ! 10/10 for me! One I got was deep hue purple almost black- looking. Smells sweet, with a hint of gas and floral, tastes like bubblegum with like grape/blueberry