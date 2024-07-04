Gumball
aka Gum Ball, Gumball Drop, Gum Ball Drop
Gumball is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubblegum and Fireball. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, creating a well-balanced cannabis experience. Gumball is known for its pleasant and sweet flavor profile, reminiscent of classic gumball candy, making it a delightful choice for cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content that typically ranges from 15% to 19%, Gumball is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency offers a comfortable and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Gumball induces a sense of relaxation, happiness, and a touch of euphoria. This strain is often chosen for unwinding after a long day or for enhancing social interactions. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Gumball when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Gumball features flavors that include sweet and fruity notes, creating a pleasant and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. The average price of Gumball typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and approachable cannabis strain. Gumball is a strain that offers a balanced and enjoyable high, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. If you've had the pleasure of consuming Gumball, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this delightful strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to GumballOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gumball strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gumball products near you
Similar to Gumball near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—