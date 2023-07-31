stock photo similar to Gummibears
Gummibears
Gummibears is an autoflower, balanced hybrid strain bred by Atlas Seeds. It has the bright green buds of green gummy bears, and a citrus tang to match. The genetic cross of Mythic OG and Atlas Star create a cheesy, diesel kick on the inhale. Gummibears, like the candy, are good any time of the day, whether your itinerary is full or blank. At nearly 30% THC, this strain makes for a good time.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GummibearsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gummibears strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gummibears products near you
Similar to Gummibears near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Gummibears strain reviews4
Read all reviews
P........0
July 31, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
p........e
January 14, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
k........7
a week ago
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed