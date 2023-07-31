stock photo similar to Gummibears
Hybrid

Gummibears

Gummibears is an autoflower, balanced hybrid strain bred by Atlas Seeds. It has the bright green buds of green gummy bears, and a citrus tang to match. The genetic cross of Mythic OG and Atlas Star create a cheesy, diesel kick on the inhale. Gummibears, like the candy, are good any time of the day, whether your itinerary is full or blank. At nearly 30% THC, this strain makes for a good time.    



Gummibears strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Gummibears strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Gummibears strain reviews4

July 31, 2023
Sitting here taking a few bong rips and everything is peaceful 😊. I tend to be on the higher end of the tolerance spectrum and this strain was not a let down. Nice sticky texture, almost giving me home grown vibes. Nice deep green with beautiful golden hairs. So glad I gave it try. Now back to my bong for another blast off!!!!!!
2 people found this helpful
January 14, 2023
it’s gonna give a homegrown smell & taste, iykyk. taste kinda mid but the high was pretty good
1 person found this helpful
a week ago
Gives off a similar nose to LCG (Lemon Cherry Gelato), more on the limonene end. The high comes on pretty moderate not too much of a quick hitter (speaking on experience from rolling papers). Love the taste and the high sticks for quite a while. What I would change would be the potency and give it more of a "gummy bear" flavor but honestly a great day to day strain for experienced smokers. Would definitely pick back up if I ran across again.
Read all reviews

