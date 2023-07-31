Gives off a similar nose to LCG (Lemon Cherry Gelato), more on the limonene end. The high comes on pretty moderate not too much of a quick hitter (speaking on experience from rolling papers). Love the taste and the high sticks for quite a while. What I would change would be the potency and give it more of a "gummy bear" flavor but honestly a great day to day strain for experienced smokers. Would definitely pick back up if I ran across again.