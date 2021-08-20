Gummiez reviews
G........0
August 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Ok I really try my best not to buy a flower with THC lower then 29% . I'm not into fruity tasting flowers I'm more of the lemon and pepper hit in the back of the throat hit BUTTTTT, Gummiez has really opened up some different avenues when it comes to the way I by my flower, I'm thinking that the myrcene are at a very high % because when I smoke Gummiez I can feel the warmth feeling coming over my whole face Admediately and then I was sat into a pocket of giggly, floating, relaxing happy, and very creative kind of space that comes with use of this flower. So when buying your flower Please Don't make the mistake of choosing your flower based on THC level alone. If your myrcene level are .80% and above and you want that floating no worried feel then Gummiez are the way to go.
C........I
November 17, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
• gummiez is a solid indica in my opinion...the strong aromas of gas & fruit fill the room...the effects are very relaxing, great for pain & can get you to sleep if that's what you're looking for if you add an x-tra dose or two to the sesh • has that old skewl hydro taste and smell that will turn heads & get people wondering who lit that • • would recommend •
s........1
March 28, 2021
This gives me a strong, euphoric high, but as other reviews have mentioned, it does eventually make me VERY sleepy when I start to come down. That effect isn't particularly what I'm looking for, but it does come in handy when you're home and relaxing.
o........s
February 12, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
The flavor is good, sort of piney. I believe this is indicia Dominate. You will feel VERY relaxed.
a........2
May 26, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Veteran stoner who loooooves Gummiez. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ don’t get to feel that good, too often.
R........r
December 25, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Gummiez - is a strain that creeps up on you. We used to call a creeper weed back in the day. It is an Indica,that has a peppery and earthy taste. Thehigh starts out very mild however, after about three minutes It intensifies into a full-blown Indica high. Calm, relaxing and a very powerful head and body high effects. I give it 4 1/2 stars.
S........3
January 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
This was advertised as an Indica at my local dispensary and it's def not feeling that way at all. Brings on a burst of heat/spice to the center of the lungs with one day toke. No indica effects. It's right there in the middle bringing on the sativa field. I'm not finding much relief as a night time strain but definitely a social thing that brings on the appetite slightly.
b........3
November 13, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Is my first time trying this strain and I like it, relaxing and sleepy effects.