stock photo similar to Gummiez
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Gummiez

aka Gummies

Gummiez is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel Gelato and Peach Ringz. Gummiez is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gummiez effects include gigglysleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gummiez when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics﻿﻿﻿, Gummiez features flavors like coffee, chestnut and peach. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Gummiez typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gummiez strain effects

Reported by 46 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Giggly

Gummiez strain helps with

  • Depression
    36% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Gummiez strain reviews46

August 20, 2021
Ok I really try my best not to buy a flower with THC lower then 29% . I'm not into fruity tasting flowers I'm more of the lemon and pepper hit in the back of the throat hit BUTTTTT, Gummiez has really opened up some different avenues when it comes to the way I by my flower, I'm thinking that the myrcene are at a very high % because when I smoke Gummiez I can feel the warmth feeling coming over my whole face Admediately and then I was sat into a pocket of giggly, floating, relaxing happy, and very creative kind of space that comes with use of this flower. So when buying your flower Please Don't make the mistake of choosing your flower based on THC level alone. If your myrcene level are .80% and above and you want that floating no worried feel then Gummiez are the way to go.
39 people found this helpful
November 17, 2021
• gummiez is a solid indica in my opinion...the strong aromas of gas & fruit fill the room...the effects are very relaxing, great for pain & can get you to sleep if that's what you're looking for if you add an x-tra dose or two to the sesh • has that old skewl hydro taste and smell that will turn heads & get people wondering who lit that • • would recommend •
26 people found this helpful
March 28, 2021
This gives me a strong, euphoric high, but as other reviews have mentioned, it does eventually make me VERY sleepy when I start to come down. That effect isn't particularly what I'm looking for, but it does come in handy when you're home and relaxing.
25 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

