Ok I really try my best not to buy a flower with THC lower then 29% . I'm not into fruity tasting flowers I'm more of the lemon and pepper hit in the back of the throat hit BUTTTTT, Gummiez has really opened up some different avenues when it comes to the way I by my flower, I'm thinking that the myrcene are at a very high % because when I smoke Gummiez I can feel the warmth feeling coming over my whole face Admediately and then I was sat into a pocket of giggly, floating, relaxing happy, and very creative kind of space that comes with use of this flower. So when buying your flower Please Don't make the mistake of choosing your flower based on THC level alone. If your myrcene level are .80% and above and you want that floating no worried feel then Gummiez are the way to go.