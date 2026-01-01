Gummy Buns is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Grease Monkey × Biscotti, known for its sweet and richly aromatic profile and potent effects. Typical lab tests place this strain’s THC content in the low to mid-20s (~21–23% THC), making it a flavorful yet powerful choice for a range of consumers. Bright neon-green buds with orange pistils and a frosty coat of trichomes deliver aromas of sweet candy, berry, and citrus layered with spicy earth and gas undertones, while the flavor combines gummy-like sweetness with spicy, nutty accents. The effects often begin with a focused, uplifting head high that transitions into deep physical relaxation, making Gummy Buns ideal for easing stress, tension, and anxiety while still supporting creativity or motivation before settling into comfort.