Gummy Buns
aka Gummy Bunz
Gummy Buns potency is higher THC than average.
Gummy Buns is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Grease Monkey × Biscotti, known for its sweet and richly aromatic profile and potent effects. Typical lab tests place this strain’s THC content in the low to mid-20s (~21–23% THC), making it a flavorful yet powerful choice for a range of consumers. Bright neon-green buds with orange pistils and a frosty coat of trichomes deliver aromas of sweet candy, berry, and citrus layered with spicy earth and gas undertones, while the flavor combines gummy-like sweetness with spicy, nutty accents. The effects often begin with a focused, uplifting head high that transitions into deep physical relaxation, making Gummy Buns ideal for easing stress, tension, and anxiety while still supporting creativity or motivation before settling into comfort.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gummy BunsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gummy Buns products near you
Similar to Gummy Buns near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—