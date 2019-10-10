Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gunslinger.
Reviews
1
dterminationusn
Member since 2019
Just got this and smoked a bowl. I have been smoking blueberry headband, sherbet, and cherry diesel lately. The headband is my new go to, but this is very close. Good mellow high, pain relief is nice, and uplifting as well. Tastes are earthy, fruity, and smells great.