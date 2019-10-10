ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gunslinger
  4. Reviews

Gunslinger reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gunslinger.

Reviews

1

Avatar for dterminationusn
Member since 2019
Just got this and smoked a bowl. I have been smoking blueberry headband, sherbet, and cherry diesel lately. The headband is my new go to, but this is very close. Good mellow high, pain relief is nice, and uplifting as well. Tastes are earthy, fruity, and smells great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review