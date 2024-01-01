stock photo similar to Gush Mints 1:1
HybridCBD 16%THC 16%
Gush Mints 1:1
Gush Mints 1:1 is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics. Gush Mints 1:1 is a CBD-balanced cannabis strain and a cross of Gush Mints x Fruitcake CBD. Gush Mints 1:1 averages 16% THC with 16% CBD. Gush Mints 1:1 got a silver medal in the 2023 California State Fair. We're still learning more about Gush Mints 1:1, so leave a review.
