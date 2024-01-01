stock photo similar to Gush Mints
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Gush Mints
write a review
Gush Mints is a cannabis strain Purple City Genetics. Gush Mints is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Kush Mints x F1 Durb x TK41 (aka Gushers). Gush Mints averages 30% THC. We're still learning more about Gush Mints, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gush MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gush Mints products near you
Similar to Gush Mints near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—