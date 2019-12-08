TK41 reviews
TK41 strain effects
F........9
December 8, 2019
Gusher is one of the best hybrid indica dominant I’ve got hands on in a while. when I opened the jar the creamy fruity low-key gassy aroma form #gelato41 and the slightly pungent pine/earthy aroma from #trianglekush ,an old-school OG indica, immediately wrapped me with its sublime terpene profile, but then I smoked it and It was a whole different story. The tart blueberry/raspberry flavor is overwhelmed and mouthwatering that I could felt after each toke. Herb consistency was beautifully achieved, it burns evenly and the flavor reminds even when it is exhaled and breath. The sensation “high” is as bright as the flavor, with super relaxing effects that are best suited for a chill night with friends listening to some records. It hit me with an uplifting rush of energy that I felt behind my eyes with lightly arousing tingles. This feeling quickly spread throughout my body, leaving my pretty aroused and incredible relaxed that gradually decreased until I reach a pleasant sedated sensation. I never felt sleepy, but rather completely relieved. Buds are olive dark green and purple; heavily covered with nice oxidized amber trichomes and dark orange hairs that give it a very premium/exotic appearance. Strain has total THC:27.63%, THCa:29.89, Delta9-thc:1.42
W........1
November 20, 2019
I was surprised by the flavor! Very fruity on a low temp dab , i currently have the Shatter form rite now smoking out of my Quartz Recycler. Helped tremendously with pain , and still had energy to help the wife get Christmas Decorations down. 😁✌ I give it 4 stars! Im 51 and have a lot of Chronic pain, and very high tolerence,Worked for me.
a........0
March 25, 2020
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smoking this strain is such a mentally calming experience. It consistently relaxes my nerves and ends my day in happiness. Gushers' dense nugs break into a sweet, tart aroma that tickles your nose.
a........2
July 17, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hello friends. This is your fellow stoner reporting in on my nightly ritual. Upon inhaling this wonderful and delectable substance, my lungs were pleasantly surprised to ingest such a yummy strain that is heavy on the fruits and berries. I feel quite euphoric if I may say so. My 94 year old grandmother partook in this riveting experience. She said it was “bussin, respectfully” as she is from the metropolitan city of New York. That must be their slang. Regardless, suffice it to say that this was a beautiful sky experience. Highly recommend breathing deeply and exercising the gears of the mind on this strain. Sincerely, Your fellow stoner.
C........d
February 25, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I feel mad good y'all.. body feelin smooov & light like im glidin as i dance juuu hearrrd I'm on my period too so this helps wi my cramps odeee.. mix dis wi some dried rose petals & lavender... *chefs kiss* THANK ME LATER🦋🤍
M........t
April 28, 2020
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I've been grabbing this strain on and off for the past couple months now, and find myself coming back for that incredible flavor. And the fact that it can set me down just enough for the creative vibes to flow. Doesn't knock me out, but does make me hungry which I always need. The flavor is just like a slightly earthy grape gum to me. It really takes me for a spin when I put it into rotation everytime. I'd say its about as delicious as purple punch. But not sure if it's quite at the same potency. All around a great bud for exactly what I need it for.
S........s
September 22, 2020
From first hit, I knew this shit was different. I’m writing this review 10 mins after the first hit, which I’ve never done before. This has me feeling great. Definitely helps with depression.
c........3
December 16, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super mellow, kinda heady, and definite couch lock of a high. Was able to relax as well as dive deep into my thoughts whenever I chose. Super sweet candy like taste on this one. Did not disappoint at all. Got a great sleep out of it as well!