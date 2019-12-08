Gusher is one of the best hybrid indica dominant I’ve got hands on in a while. when I opened the jar the creamy fruity low-key gassy aroma form #gelato41 and the slightly pungent pine/earthy aroma from #trianglekush ,an old-school OG indica, immediately wrapped me with its sublime terpene profile, but then I smoked it and It was a whole different story. The tart blueberry/raspberry flavor is overwhelmed and mouthwatering that I could felt after each toke. Herb consistency was beautifully achieved, it burns evenly and the flavor reminds even when it is exhaled and breath. The sensation “high” is as bright as the flavor, with super relaxing effects that are best suited for a chill night with friends listening to some records. It hit me with an uplifting rush of energy that I felt behind my eyes with lightly arousing tingles. This feeling quickly spread throughout my body, leaving my pretty aroused and incredible relaxed that gradually decreased until I reach a pleasant sedated sensation. I never felt sleepy, but rather completely relieved. Buds are olive dark green and purple; heavily covered with nice oxidized amber trichomes and dark orange hairs that give it a very premium/exotic appearance. Strain has total THC:27.63%, THCa:29.89, Delta9-thc:1.42