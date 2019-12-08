TK41
aka White Gushers, White Gusherz
TK41 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush x Gelato 41. TK41 goes by a popular fruit snack name, but we won’t mention it here for legal reasons. TK41 is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us TK41 effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose TK41 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, TK41 features flavors like apple, apricot and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses.The average price of TK41 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. TK41 is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TK41, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
