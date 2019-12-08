stock photo similar to TK41
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

TK41

aka White Gushers, White Gusherz

TK41 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush x Gelato 41. TK41 goes by a popular fruit snack name, but we won’t mention it here for legal reasons. TK41 is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us TK41 effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose TK41 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, TK41 features flavors like apple, apricot and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses.The average price of TK41 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. TK41 is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TK41, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to TK41

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

TK41 strain effects

Reported by 282 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

TK41 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop TK41 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to TK41 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

TK41 strain reviews282

December 8, 2019
Gusher is one of the best hybrid indica dominant I’ve got hands on in a while. when I opened the jar the creamy fruity low-key gassy aroma form #gelato41 and the slightly pungent pine/earthy aroma from #trianglekush ,an old-school OG indica, immediately wrapped me with its sublime terpene profile, but then I smoked it and It was a whole different story. The tart blueberry/raspberry flavor is overwhelmed and mouthwatering that I could felt after each toke. Herb consistency was beautifully achieved, it burns evenly and the flavor reminds even when it is exhaled and breath. The sensation “high” is as bright as the flavor, with super relaxing effects that are best suited for a chill night with friends listening to some records. It hit me with an uplifting rush of energy that I felt behind my eyes with lightly arousing tingles. This feeling quickly spread throughout my body, leaving my pretty aroused and incredible relaxed that gradually decreased until I reach a pleasant sedated sensation. I never felt sleepy, but rather completely relieved. Buds are olive dark green and purple; heavily covered with nice oxidized amber trichomes and dark orange hairs that give it a very premium/exotic appearance. Strain has total THC:27.63%, THCa:29.89, Delta9-thc:1.42
139 people found this helpful
November 20, 2019
I was surprised by the flavor! Very fruity on a low temp dab , i currently have the Shatter form rite now smoking out of my Quartz Recycler. Helped tremendously with pain , and still had energy to help the wife get Christmas Decorations down. 😁✌ I give it 4 stars! Im 51 and have a lot of Chronic pain, and very high tolerence,Worked for me.
102 people found this helpful
March 25, 2020
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Smoking this strain is such a mentally calming experience. It consistently relaxes my nerves and ends my day in happiness. Gushers' dense nugs break into a sweet, tart aroma that tickles your nose.
66 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight