stock photo similar to Gym Crush
Gym Crush
write a review
Gym Crush is a 2024 weed strain from Umami Seed Co, made from a genetic cross of Headband x Zwish. It continues the legacy of several iconic strains including Headband, Z, Biscotti, and Animal Mints. Gym Crush offers a heart-pumping effect with a potent combination of floral, sour fuel, and saltwater kush terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gym Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gym CrushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gym Crush products near you
Similar to Gym Crush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—