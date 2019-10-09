ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Headband
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Headband

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 2524 reviews

Headband

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 118 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2524 reviews

Headband
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1739 people reported 13208 effects
Happy 55%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 36%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 26%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,524

Show all

Avatar for DonutHolschtien
Member since 2015
Very versatile strain. It really has two different highs to it; one is when it's consumed in low doses, and one is when it is in high doses. The most recent batch of this at Montana Buds is around ~22% THC and ~0.1% CBD, and it has an extremely prominent lemon scent, with a hint of diesel. The flav...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for KushCut
Member since 2014
Unbelievable strain. Easily my favorite that I have ever smoked. Headband(sometimes known as 707headband) has you feeling uplifted and relaxed just after exhale, and after about 5 minutes feeling the head high coming on and relaxed. After 20 or so minutes later after slowly being lifted up, I usuall...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Very happy high good for depression or nausea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for nico3745
Member since 2015
Headband is good times all around my crown. One of my most beloved best. No bad stuff for me (anxiety, paranoia, ect). Probably one of the very best for depression (besides PR). This one has been a frequent go to anytime I need to see the world in a slightly different light.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for stillsaneash
Member since 2015
I've gotten some headband which I mistakened as lemon haze because of thr citriusy scent (& I've never had lemon haze before, but I was told it was lemon haze) & I'm starting to believe it was some headband because I've read reviews on lemon haze & the comparison to the weed I smoked which was actua...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Headband nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Headband nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Headband
First strain child
Paris XXX
child
Second strain child
Goat Head
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Headband

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Headband nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Headband cannabis
Tips for growing Headband cannabis
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
5 Modern Psychedelic Rock Albums to Listen to While High
5 Modern Psychedelic Rock Albums to Listen to While High
Strain Highlight: Headband and Its Halo Effect
Strain Highlight: Headband and Its Halo Effect

Most popular in