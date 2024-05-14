Was very pleasently suprised when I bought an ounce on sale for 40$. I'm used to balling on a budget so I didn't expect top shelf shit but damn it's not far off. I was super surprised to see the size of the buds. Nice olive with orange hue and a light layer of trichomes. Very pleased with the effects, this is a strain I would pay premo prices for without even questioning it. Great smooth thick clouds, great tasting smoke.