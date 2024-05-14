Halleyz Comets reviews
Halleyz Comets reviews
A........b
May 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Was very pleasently suprised when I bought an ounce on sale for 40$. I'm used to balling on a budget so I didn't expect top shelf shit but damn it's not far off. I was super surprised to see the size of the buds. Nice olive with orange hue and a light layer of trichomes. Very pleased with the effects, this is a strain I would pay premo prices for without even questioning it. Great smooth thick clouds, great tasting smoke.
k........0
July 31, 2024
Got the High Supply version. Have to say. It’s nothing like they said it would. Taste is very harsh. No citrus or skunk at all. Very VERY PEPPERY!!!! Smooth as can be. But, taste like ass.
c........a
Yesterday
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
feels okay as far as effects, but the flavor is way too harsh. super chemically/peppery with emphasis on chemicals