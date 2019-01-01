Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Hammershark (not to be confused with Hammerhead) is a CBD-dominant strain from Resin Seeds that combines Dieseltonic and Shark Shock to create a robust genetic cross with mellow, introspective effects. This strain can thrive indoors or outdoors, requiring a flowering period of 9 to 10 weeks to reach maturity.