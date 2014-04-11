ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Resin Seeds in high-CBD hybrid cross between NYC Diesel and Cannatonic. With an equal THC and CBD content, Dieseltonic is a therapeutic variety used to treat mood disorders, pain, inflammation, spasms, and many other symptoms. Dieseltonic is energizing and uplifting with a sweet orange aroma. Its resistance to mildew and fungus makes Dieseltonic a great choice for novice growers, who can expect an 8 to 9 week flowering time indoors or an October outdoor harvest.

This has been far and away the best stuff for my girls cramps. Great relief from it and you still stay awake, mostly. does pack a punch but you can do some things on it. pretty good taste and not too harsh. really hope I can find it again.
Relaxed Uplifted
Just tried a batch of this and was not disappointed. It had me at first whiff! This girl had a super sweet, almost artificial, smell...kind of like Skittles or Starburst candy. Smoked real nice and smooth, full bodied flavor profile with a long-lasting sweet spot on the top of your mouth. Really...
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Uplifted
Got some Dieseltonic & Cannatonic gear from Resin Seeds and was blown away by 100% viable plants! The Dieseltonic is an amazing plant to grow with one HUGE main cola finishing in 9 weeks. Needs little nutrients and a lot of support later in flower. The bag appeal is amazing with dark greyish gree...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
Great strain Keeps you uplifted and creative Although the graph doesn't show that it's a strong stuff, this guy will explode you
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Talkative
Wonderful strain to pacify even the heaviest anxieties. It is also superb for any body or mind pains you may have. The overall feeling was relaxed, but still in control. The most noticeable locations of the pain relief where my neck and head, although I had an apparent buzz around my body as well. I...
Focused Happy Uplifted
Cannatonic
NYC Diesel
Dieseltonic
Hammershark
