ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shark Shock
  • Leafly flower of Shark Shock

Indica

Shark Shock

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 233 reviews

Shark Shock
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1494 reported effects from 172 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 34%
Sleepy 32%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

233

Show all

Avatar for CaliforniaMedical
Member since 2015
This strain listed on here is not accurate. I have grown this strain from a local dispensary here in California. QUICK REVIEW: Sativa dominant hybrid, not Indica. Very powerful recreational psychedelic euphoric & happy high, skunky lemony/pine-sol chemical scent, frosted & covered in trichomes, n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TubeDoobers
Member since 2017
This strain is not for those who want to "get high". It's a medicinal strain, high in CBD/low in THC. I suggest taking only one hit on the first go. Not because the high is super intense, but because you can build up a tolerance and it's best with CBD strains to take it easy so this doesn't happen q...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for FractalFox69
Member since 2017
I have the CBD strain Shark Shock and I must say... I have been battling PTSD and Anxiety for a very long time and I recently started smoking Medical MJ and this strain has woke me up out of a living nightmare. its 9% CBD and 7% THC and I now smoke this every morning to relax and get me in the mood ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kc2gvx
Member since 2016
The CCF in NJ has a 9% THC CBD strain of this. It helps my Crohn's disease stomach pain while not making me high. I can vaporize a few hits and go to work just fine. Better than taking Percoset's.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for bludreamz1985
Member since 2017
If everyone smoked shark shock, opiate / heroin/addiction would be thing of the past! Union electrician by trade. I haven't found a straind that Molly whops any kind of pain! Standing on a ladder for hours and constantly working over head, I suffer major shoulder/trap/ neck ailments. 1 bat blas...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More sleepyLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More pineneLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More CBGLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More sleepyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More ocimene
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Shark Shock
First strain child
Hammershark
child
Second strain child
CBD Shark
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark ShockUser uploaded image of Shark Shock
more
photos
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite

Most popular in