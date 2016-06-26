- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1. Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects