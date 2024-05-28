stock photo similar to Hard Candy
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Hard Candy
Hard Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. Hard Candy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Hard Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hard Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hard Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hard Candy strain effects
Hard Candy strain reviews2
w........5
May 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
b........1
February 22, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed