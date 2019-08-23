ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harle-Tsu reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Harle-Tsu.

Effects

243 people reported 1703 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 30%
Euphoric 19%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 0%

Reviews

321

Avatar for TFH66
Member since 2019
First review. My first strain after having left my nursing career, and not smoking since a teen in the 80's, and one other time at age 26 that was the strongest i'd ever had. After having a back surgery due to my scoliosis getting worse, I had 24/7 pain and muscle spasms, which in time drove my depr...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Alang13
Member since 2016
had me giggling for a good 40min lol picked up a preroll of this at "smartweed "best CBD-THC strain
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MechanizedMedic
Member since 2015
This is by far my favorite strain for pain relief. I deal with a lot of nerve pain from a jacked lower spine and pelvis. Harle-Tsu really helps me out. Even though there's almost no THC I still get a nice body buzz for 10-20 minutes. Much of my pain melts away and my mind stays clear. The only part...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Photos

Avatar for thatguy769
Member since 2019
This strain has given me consistent headaches after smoking or (dry) vaping it.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BlackMateria
Member since 2020
Incredible relaxation. Effects are at the perfect level to not feel out of control of my thoughts and body. Love this strain. It solely convinced me to try more CBD balanced strains.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Tanzari777
Member since 2019
One of my favorites and part of my triple threat pain relief green team.
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Mariji
Member since 2019
This is my first CBD strain. I bought this because I wanted to try a different approach to medical marijuana. CBD only for a while- and I was worried that I wouldn't get as much relief as I do with strains that have THC, because that's what I'm used to, but to be honest- I feel more like myself than...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed