This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 67%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 30%
Euphoric 19%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 0%
Reviews
321
TFH66
Member since 2019
First review. My first strain after having left my nursing career, and not smoking since a teen in the 80's, and one other time at age 26 that was the strongest i'd ever had.
After having a back surgery due to my scoliosis getting worse, I had 24/7 pain and muscle spasms, which in time drove my depr...
This is by far my favorite strain for pain relief. I deal with a lot of nerve pain from a jacked lower spine and pelvis. Harle-Tsu really helps me out. Even though there's almost no THC I still get a nice body buzz for 10-20 minutes. Much of my pain melts away and my mind stays clear.
The only part...
This is my first CBD strain. I bought this because I wanted to try a different approach to medical marijuana. CBD only for a while- and I was worried that I wouldn't get as much relief as I do with strains that have THC, because that's what I'm used to, but to be honest- I feel more like myself than...