  3. Harle-Tsu
Hybrid

4.4 332 reviews

Harle-Tsu

aka Harlequin Tsunami

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Fruity
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Harle-Tsu
  • Herbal
  • Fruity
  • Pine

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

Effects

243 people reported 1703 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 30%
Euphoric 19%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 0%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

332

Avatar for paxblueribbon
Member since 2016
As a person who's gone from a casual every day stoner, to someone who gets crippling anxiety from only a hit or two, Harle Tsu has been a godsent. Normally as I smoke I start to feel stupid, which is a feeling my brain tries to fight, which makes me claustrophobic and overwhelmed. With Harle Tsu I...
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mamabacon
Member since 2016
This strain has been a life saver for me. I have Lupus. Extreme arthritis, severe inflammation, just generally feel crappy most of the time. Winter is the WORST for me. Harle-Tsu has made it possible for me to get up off the couch and live my life. I hate feeling high. I know that sounds crazy, bu...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for medicineman7
Member since 2013
A good herb for relaxation. Not much of a cerebral high, but what little high you do get is focused and energetic but calm. Its good to mix with some powerful indicas to even it out. If your a ztoner looking to get blasted its not for you. But if you need relief through the day and need to be focus...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for PaPaJ
Member since 2012
While in the military,had multiple body injuries.Have taken the usual Pharmacy cocktails that just did more damage.Finally got my medical cannabis card and the first strain I tried was Harle-Tsu. Work exceedingly well for my skeletal & muscular pain. Also tamed that nerve tingle.The pheno type I had...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for the420mon
Member since 2016
This strain is literally the child of Harlequin. I see nearly zero differences between them, which is NOT a bad thing. Harlequin gives you a nice pleasant and mild body and VERY mild head high. Harle-tsu (or harley sue/harlesue/harle sue) is cross bred with Sour Tsunami and Harlequin. This makes for...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Harle-Tsu
First strain child
Harley Storm
child
Second strain child
Astral Works
child

