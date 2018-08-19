ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harlequin GDP reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Harlequin GDP.

Reviews

31

Avatar for papita
Member since 2017
Great day time strain. Smoked one bowl and Perfect. Good for day time. No anxiety. I will keep this one on hand! Good stuff very mellow high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for justlily
Member since 2019
I'm brand new to smoking and this is only the second strain I've tried, so keep that in mind. I really enjoyed the experience. A couple hits in and I immediately felt my anxiety vanish. I felt very clear headed but completely at peace and relaxed. An hour or so later it knocked me out for a good nap...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mannymoses
Member since 2018
Got this in flower from Trulieve, about 10% each of THC and CBD. It's something perfect for day time because it makes you feel good but won't send you to space. It's also good to send you to sleepy land if you need assistance but don't want to get too high. It's definitely a strain I keep in regular...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TSheSch
Member since 2019
Really enjoying this strain via distillate cartridge. The taste is mild and herbal. It gives me a nice relaxed feeling in my body while eliminating anxiety and mild aches.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for Nfalcon3
Member since 2019
This is my go to strain to maintain my Crohn’s disease. It allows me to eat ,and fights my inflammation big time. Overall just very relaxing without feeling too lost or confused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for KrisFLG8r
Member since 2019
As far as the effects of this strain, I really like it. The cartridge I got from Trulieve was a 1:1 (with maybe 2% higher THC). Seems to help with my peripheral neuropathic pain and helps quiet my racing thoughts. Also helps with anxiety. BUT - the taste! Tastes like lawn trimmings. And even with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CindyGibson07
Member since 2019
Bought this from Trulieve yesterday tried it for the first time. Very nice. Relaxing, cozy. I took it for nausea, and it helped me cope with grief. I was so upset I couldn’t get it together. I had to call out of work. Now, I’m just about to fall asleep. Surprisingly, powerful.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LindaK59
Member since 2019
This Hag strain made me sooooo dizzzzzzzy it was not even funny. I literally had to hold my head and brace myself against my kitchen counter as my kitchen was spinning. HOLY CRAP! I do NOT like that kinda feeling at all. I usually get my 9lb Hammer but it has been sold out and the gal at the store t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings