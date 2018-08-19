Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I'm brand new to smoking and this is only the second strain I've tried, so keep that in mind. I really enjoyed the experience. A couple hits in and I immediately felt my anxiety vanish. I felt very clear headed but completely at peace and relaxed. An hour or so later it knocked me out for a good nap...
Got this in flower from Trulieve, about 10% each of THC and CBD. It's something perfect for day time because it makes you feel good but won't send you to space. It's also good to send you to sleepy land if you need assistance but don't want to get too high. It's definitely a strain I keep in regular...
As far as the effects of this strain, I really like it. The cartridge I got from Trulieve was a 1:1 (with maybe 2% higher THC). Seems to help with my peripheral neuropathic pain and helps quiet my racing thoughts. Also helps with anxiety. BUT - the taste! Tastes like lawn trimmings. And even with ...
Bought this from Trulieve yesterday tried it for the first time. Very nice. Relaxing, cozy. I took it for nausea, and it helped me cope with grief. I was so upset I couldn’t get it together. I had to call out of work. Now, I’m just about to fall asleep. Surprisingly, powerful.
This Hag strain made me sooooo dizzzzzzzy it was not even funny. I literally had to hold my head and brace myself against my kitchen counter as my kitchen was spinning. HOLY CRAP! I do NOT like that kinda feeling at all. I usually get my 9lb Hammer but it has been sold out and the gal at the store t...