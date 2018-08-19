ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Known by many names, Harlequin GDP is a CBD-dominant cross of Harlequin and Granddaddy Purple. This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain.    

Avatar for Redno
Member since 2018
I smoked this to help with my PTSD. I LOVE it. It's a low THC strand so I could sit and enjoy it for a while without getting fucked up. But once it hits you it will surprise you. It's a great high. I was laying in bed just feeling great. Good body buzz, positive and relaxed mindset and NO anxiety. A...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ghostwood
Member since 2017
My tolerance is maybe kinda low so take my judgement with a grain of salt, but if you're anything like me, this strain will kick your ass. Don't discount it because of its low percentages. I was recommended it because my dispensary was out of the Cannatonic I was hoping to get, which I use to mana...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for basketballrats
Member since 2018
This is what Trulieve uses in their 1:1 vape cartridge. It's a good choice for daytime pain b/c it doesn't impede clarity. Eases muscle/fascia tension and joint pain. Relaxing but not couch-locking. Great for pain relief while maintaining concentration and focus.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Squanchie
Member since 2018
Very relaxing. almost immediately takes away anxiety/Upset stomach. The GDP gives a soft heady feeling that leaves you relaxed and calm for hours but still able to pay attention to a movie or TV show.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Koopday
Member since 2017
A fan of most CBD strains because of severe cramps along w back spasms (meds r always drowsy) and they all seem to work but PurpHarlequin is a top 2/3 easily in the CBD strain category. Nice ratio; one I had was about1:3 cbd:thc, both %'s in low/mid teens! Very great for a relaxing and awake buzz ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Harlequin GDP