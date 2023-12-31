Haterade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haterade.
Haterade strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Haterade strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........7
December 31, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Top Shelf Indica... Got my hands on some from Phat Panda...
c........3
June 25, 2021
Amazing smell and taste, smells like blue Gatorade. Definitely not a morning starter however!
T........n
June 27, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This and purple punch both share Larry OG and GDP, but must have different genetic mix. Got Haterade by Phat panda, flower. Very smooth, and amazingly relaxing but still with good focus, couch lock if you want or whatever. This is really great.
r........y
June 28, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
10/10, also my eyes havent gotten red when i smoked until i tried this strain
j........e
March 22, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Mine was Phat Panda hybrid and it was really good Gave me a lot of ideas and creativity but sleepy enough to just nap
t........C
March 11, 2022
Tingly
Anxious
Dizzy
gave me anxiety