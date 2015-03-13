We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great sativa strain! Very euphoric and long lasting high, it seems to start as a sort of energetic and cerebral high that fades into a more relaxing high. Hits fast instantly putting me in an extremely euphoric smiley mood. This strain is a great morning or day time strain but could definitely help ...
Can’t give this anything less than five stars. I’m three bowls in on a sunny afternoon and it’s just a wonderful strain. Slight tingling all around, wonderful feelings of wanting to be surrounded by amazing people. Would be perfect for company or a party. Fantastic hybrid.
Hawaiian Cookies is very sticky and has a strange pungent sweet smell. The smoke is rough and the I taste cleaner.
The high is good. Nice and relaxing but also focused. I feel sleepy and a little paranoid.
I wouldn't but it again. PG Kush is more up my alley.
So purple it's almost black💜❣🍇 Sweet, tabacco'y, berry & woody🍭☁🔥Smoked in bubbler. Hit me with a ton-a-bricks!😍😃🤗
19.15% THC Grown by Resin Ranchers. Bought at Treehouse Collective on Sandy Blvd. in Portland Oregon. 💜✌😁
I’ve been smoking Hawaiian Cookies for 4 days now, (picked up an ounce for a great price)), and I am happy. I’ve got a cookie jar full of beautiful crystalline covered Hawaiian Cookies, and I’m not bored with this strain at all.
To tell the truth, I’ve pretty much under Hawaiian Cookies wondrous sp...