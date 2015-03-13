ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Cookies
  4. Reviews

Hawaiian Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Cookies.

Effects

Show all

22 people reported 151 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

30

Avatar for kvb
Member since 2014
A friend of mine has some of this strain and its really good I myself like indicas but this stuff felt more like an indica then sativa so I highly recommend this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LiftedLink
Member since 2019
Great sativa strain! Very euphoric and long lasting high, it seems to start as a sort of energetic and cerebral high that fades into a more relaxing high. Hits fast instantly putting me in an extremely euphoric smiley mood. This strain is a great morning or day time strain but could definitely help ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bonfire_lit
Member since 2018
Can’t give this anything less than five stars. I’m three bowls in on a sunny afternoon and it’s just a wonderful strain. Slight tingling all around, wonderful feelings of wanting to be surrounded by amazing people. Would be perfect for company or a party. Fantastic hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KatelinJade
Member since 2018
Hawaiian Cookies is very sticky and has a strange pungent sweet smell. The smoke is rough and the I taste cleaner. The high is good. Nice and relaxing but also focused. I feel sleepy and a little paranoid. I wouldn't but it again. PG Kush is more up my alley.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
User uploaded image of Hawaiian Cookies
more photos
Avatar for AaronCompton
Member since 2018
Mellow but not the most potent. Good for relaxing in the evening, even though it's a sativa dominant hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for billzipz
Member since 2016
aww ya! this is a real nice strain, you don't get tired, the euphoria feels real nice, it has a real nice flavour and makes ya keep on smiling and enjoying your day, what could go wrong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for shellahellabella
Member since 2015
So purple it's almost black💜❣🍇 Sweet, tabacco'y, berry &amp; woody🍭☁🔥Smoked in bubbler. Hit me with a ton-a-bricks!😍😃🤗 19.15% THC Grown by Resin Ranchers. Bought at Treehouse Collective on Sandy Blvd. in Portland Oregon. 💜✌😁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
I’ve been smoking Hawaiian Cookies for 4 days now, (picked up an ounce for a great price)), and I am happy. I’ve got a cookie jar full of beautiful crystalline covered Hawaiian Cookies, and I’m not bored with this strain at all. To tell the truth, I’ve pretty much under Hawaiian Cookies wondrous sp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings